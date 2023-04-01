CRA Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,294 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $345.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,610,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,679. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.85 and a 200-day moving average of $298.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

