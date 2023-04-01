CRA Financial Services LLC Purchases 407 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.12. 2,702,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.89 and a 200-day moving average of $200.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

