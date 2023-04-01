CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,037 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $973,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,559,000.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.95. The stock had a trading volume of 358,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,333. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.10.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

