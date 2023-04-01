CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 1,210 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.8% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $8,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $320.93. 62,138,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,329,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $371.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

