CRA Financial Services LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CRA Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.26. 2,015,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,927. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The company has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.33.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

