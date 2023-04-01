CRA Financial Services LLC Takes $737,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XBOC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,194,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:XBOC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.58. 2,067 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.39 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

