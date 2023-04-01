CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the February 28th total of 165,900 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CRA International by 465.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 312,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,242,000 after acquiring an additional 257,140 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRA International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 338,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after acquiring an additional 6,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CRA International by 4,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRA International Price Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CRA International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CRAI traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.82. 68,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,412. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.35 and a 1 year high of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.31.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $144.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. CRA International had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.41%. Equities analysts forecast that CRA International will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

CRA International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.37%.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

