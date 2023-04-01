Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 134,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,767,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Cravens & Co Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000.

TFLO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,393,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,033. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.28 and a 52-week high of $50.61.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

