Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,266 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 6.5% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock traded up $7.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $345.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,610,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,679. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.78. The company has a market cap of $153.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

