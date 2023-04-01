Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Short Interest Update

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,600 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the February 28th total of 410,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Criteo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 168,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,014. Criteo has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $36.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.16). Criteo had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $283.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Criteo will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Criteo from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Criteo in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,044 shares in the company, valued at $15,075,679.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Criteo news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $1,589,259.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 488,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,075,679.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,698 shares of company stock worth $3,353,488. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Criteo by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Criteo by 106.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in Criteo by 1.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 140,723 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

