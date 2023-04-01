Cronos Market Capitalization Achieves $1.75 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $9.82 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cronos has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0691 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00062257 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00039338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018193 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001278 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.