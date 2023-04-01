Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 4,790,000 shares. Approximately 16.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.32. 840,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,747. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $821.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 48.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

