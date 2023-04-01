CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CSX were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in CSX by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,636,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,708,000 after acquiring an additional 991,157 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 329,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 521,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $29.94. 11,340,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939,514. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.29.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.39.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

