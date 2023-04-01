Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Cummins news, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,156.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cummins news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Georgia R. Nelson sold 1,933 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.64, for a total value of $486,420.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,156.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cummins
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 588.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 64.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cummins Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $4.79 on Friday, hitting $238.88. 1,158,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.11. Cummins has a 1-year low of $184.27 and a 1-year high of $261.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $4.52. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cummins will post 18.95 EPS for the current year.
Cummins Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.
Further Reading
