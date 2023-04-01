CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,676 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 173,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 30,926 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 22,090 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 39,719 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.5 %

CVS stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,515,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,158. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $72.11 and a 1 year high of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.22.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

