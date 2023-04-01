CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Lowered by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $11,056,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,512 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,184,085,000 after acquiring an additional 134,457 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after acquiring an additional 220,516 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $766,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company had a trading volume of 10,515,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,469,158. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.22.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

