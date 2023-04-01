Darrow Company Inc. Acquires 2,827 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Darrow Company Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 10.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 276,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $17,363,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 124,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,076,000 after buying an additional 20,310 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 118,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 92,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,750 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

