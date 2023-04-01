Darrow Company Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Darrow Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF makes up 0.5% of Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 72.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded up $4.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.52. 36,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,469. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.72 and a 200 day moving average of $287.23. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.46 and a fifty-two week high of $359.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

