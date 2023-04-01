Decentralized Social (DESO) Price Hits $11.84 on Top Exchanges

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for about $11.84 or 0.00041714 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Social has a total market capitalization of $124.69 million and $404,404.27 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 24.5% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”



