DeepOnion Market Capitalization Tops $658,656.11 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $658,656.11 and approximately $296.16 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 40.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00150854 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00070770 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00039624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000199 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,910,283 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

