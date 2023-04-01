DEI Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Over the last week, DEI has traded up 48.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and approximately $919.71 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.78 or 0.00324792 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012140 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

