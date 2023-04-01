DEI Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.44 Billion (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, DEI has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $3,857.08 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEI token can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000973 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.20 or 0.00328619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00011942 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

