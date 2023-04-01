Delek US (NYSE:DK) PT Lowered to $26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DK. UBS Group assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Delek US from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.58.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $22.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Delek US has a fifty-two week low of $19.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.05). Delek US had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delek US will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delek US

In related news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Delek US by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Recommended Stories

