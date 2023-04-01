Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Trading Down 2.9%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.66 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). Approximately 4,036,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 11,905,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Deltic Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 30.42, a quick ratio of 30.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of £30.69 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity at Deltic Energy

In other Deltic Energy news, insider Peter William Nicol purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($36,859.57). 33.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Deltic Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

