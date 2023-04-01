Dero Price Up 26.8% Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $8.65 or 0.00030356 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Dero has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $116.09 million and $369,350.62 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28,507.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.63 or 0.00325043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00075303 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.57 or 0.00549400 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.50 or 0.00443893 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001386 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,419,064 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

