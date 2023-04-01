Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADS. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($143.01) price target on adidas in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($174.19) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($193.55) price target on adidas in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €75.00 ($80.65) price target on adidas in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

adidas Trading Up 5.0 %

adidas stock opened at €162.78 ($175.03) on Tuesday. adidas has a twelve month low of €163.65 ($175.97) and a twelve month high of €201.01 ($216.14). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €145.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €131.80.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

