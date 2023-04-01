Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €20.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday.

NORMA Group Price Performance

NOEJ stock opened at €21.76 ($23.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $693.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. NORMA Group has a 1 year low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a 1 year high of €28.40 ($30.54).

About NORMA Group

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

