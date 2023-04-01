Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700,000 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 28th total of 10,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,479,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,883. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

DB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 74,312,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $941,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,468,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $536,269,000 after buying an additional 1,820,736 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at $514,620,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,079,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,860,000 after buying an additional 4,548,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,569,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

