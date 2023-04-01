Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates €38.00 Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.20 ($22.80) target price on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

SZG opened at €36.40 ($39.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.85, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of €30.21. Salzgitter has a 52 week low of €18.99 ($20.42) and a 52 week high of €43.76 ($47.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.02.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

