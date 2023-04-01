Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 52.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

DVN stock opened at $50.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

