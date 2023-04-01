DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Integrity Advisory LLC

Integrity Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the quarter. DexCom comprises approximately 0.7% of Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Integrity Advisory LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in DexCom by 319.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,093,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118,722 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,769,072 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $280,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,582 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 323.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,943,828 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,804 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,664,880 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,129 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,080,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 45,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $4,822,940.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,645 shares in the company, valued at $45,117,708.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $234,843.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,706 shares of company stock worth $19,567,386 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DXCM traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.18. 2,118,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,748. The company has a market cap of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average is $108.37.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.06.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

