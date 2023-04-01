DeXe (DEXE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $102.97 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. During the last week, DeXe has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. DeXe has a total market cap of $102.97 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeXe token can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00009932 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is dexenetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,993.12542367 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.83204336 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $1,466,849.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

