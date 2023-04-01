dForce USD (USX) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,242.17

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003497 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $39.47 million and $1,242.17 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.55 or 0.00324865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011949 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000966 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,611,725 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.02691471 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,724.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

