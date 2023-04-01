Diamond Equity Weighs in on Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Diamond Equity issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond expects that the company will earn ($2.65) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($9.48) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.67).
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) by 757.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,315 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
