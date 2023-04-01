Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,040,000 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the February 28th total of 4,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,219. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $103.71 and a 52 week high of $168.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.03. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

