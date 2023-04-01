DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Receives $22.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
DigitalBridge Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.99 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $30.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is -1.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,715,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 48.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 247,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $770,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DigitalBridge Group
DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.
