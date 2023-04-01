Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Position Boosted by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 169,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,637 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,447 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $42.50. 333,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,935. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

