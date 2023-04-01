Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Stock Position Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 131.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,762 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 0.7% of Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $22,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. The stock had a trading volume of 333,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,935. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.81. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

