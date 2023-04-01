Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Stake Raised by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,102. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.43. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $58.05.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

