Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after acquiring an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $92.76. 388,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,878. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.68 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 16.56%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIOD. Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diodes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $2,844,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,648. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Julie Holland sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $2,844,882.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,710,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,957 shares of company stock worth $8,257,685. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

