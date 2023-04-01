Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO) Trading 3.3% Higher

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.03. 22,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 31,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares by 187.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 40,693 shares during the period.

About Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (OOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Travel and Vacation index. The fund aims for 2x leveraged daily exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed travel and vacation companies. OOTO was launched on Jun 10, 2021 and is managed by Direxion.

