Diversified Portfolios Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,023 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 1.2% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 85.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAU traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 284,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $32.26.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

