Diversified Portfolios Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,060 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.46. 36,174,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,474,360. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $46.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.19.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

