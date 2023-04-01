Diversified Portfolios Inc. Grows Stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 158.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,217,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,878,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,592,000. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,505,000. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 5,161.7% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 266,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after acquiring an additional 261,181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DFSV traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 289,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,328. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.