Diversified Portfolios Inc. Reduces Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,577 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,595,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,288. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average is $23.98.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

