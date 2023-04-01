Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITOT. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 183.9% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. 1,031,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $103.48.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

