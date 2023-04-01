Diversified Portfolios Inc. Sells 296 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lowered its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 57.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,062,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth about $65,112,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,195,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,305,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.