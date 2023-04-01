Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up about 5.4% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Diversified Portfolios Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $23,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.74. The stock had a trading volume of 834,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,235. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $82.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

