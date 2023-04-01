Diversified Portfolios Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Diversified Portfolios Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversified Portfolios Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 609,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,751,000 after purchasing an additional 54,275 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,020,000. WorthPointe LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter.

DFAT stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $44.50. 256,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,375. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

