Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Diversified Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the February 28th total of 795,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 144.0 days.

Shares of BEVFF opened at $2.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $311.61 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.13. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.37 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 35.55% and a return on equity of 8.02%.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.50 to C$3.30 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Diversified Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition of well-managed royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors. It also owns the following trademarks: Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres. The company was founded on July 29, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

